Jeep Meridian and Compass Trail Editions introduced starting at ₹25.41 lakh

Jeep India has unveiled its new Compass and Meridian Trail Editions, featuring fresh styling updates for both SUVs. The Jeep Compass Trail Edition is priced from ₹25.41 lakh to ₹27.41 lakh, while the Jeep Meridian Trail Edition costs between ₹31.27 lakh and ₹37.27 lakh, all ex-showroom. The brand has also introduced exclusive benefits under the new ‘Jeep Trust’ program.

Jeep Compass Trail Edition The Trail edition of the Jeep Compass adds distinctive decals on the bonnet and sides. The grille sports matte black accents, complemented by Neutral Grey elements on the grille rings, DLO and backlight mouldings, roof rails, ORVMs, badges, rear fascia, and red accents on the front lower fascia. Granite Metallic Satin Gloss 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and roof rails further emphasise the rugged aesthetic.

The interior adopts a sporty vibe with black leatherette upholstery, highlighted by Ignite Red mid-bolster tracers on the dashboard, red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, gear boot, and seats. A unique Dark Camouflage graphic enhances the design, while Trail Edition-branded all-weather mats add practicality.

Jeep Meridian Trail Edition The Jeep Meridian in its Trail version features a signature decal on the bonnet, Trail Edition badging, and a high-gloss black roof. Its exterior details include Neutral Grey accents on the grille, headlamp surrounds, roof rails, rear fascia, badges, and side cladding. Additional Piano Black accents on the fog lamp surrounds, DLO, rear lightbar moulding, ORVMs, and rear lower fascia, along with red highlights on the front fascia, contribute to its sturdy look.