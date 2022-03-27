Jeep Meridian SUV arrives this week, expected features and price

During the announcement of Meridian, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep India said, “The Jeep Meridian is our latest offering for the Indian market as part of our 2022 product strategy. We wanted to announce the name with an innovative activation and the K2K drive through the length of India is in line with the name of our new model. We tested the SUV on every kind of terrain India has to offer – by taking it on a challenging journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari."