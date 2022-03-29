Jeep has unveiled the Meridian SUV in India. Jeep Meridian SUV targets youth buyers with focus on safety and reliability. Jeep launched Compass and Wrangler in 2021 and plans Grand Cherokee and Compass Trailhawk in 2022. Grand Cheokee will be launched in later parts of 2022.

Meridian SUV will use a 2.0 litre turbo diesel engine mated with 9-speed automatic transmission. It will also have a six-speed manual transmission as well. The SUV claims to touch 198 kmph of top speed and accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds. Meridian SUV comes with front wheel and all-wheel drive options.

Jeep Meridian is a three-row SUV that will use 6 airbags standard across variants. There are other features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It uses a 10.1 inch infotainment system, 360 degree park assist, and other required features.

Meridian SUV uses seven vertical grille with LED headlamps, DRL, fog lamps and sunroof. It uses 18 inch alloy wheels.

Jeep Meridian bookings may commence in May and will come after that to the showrooms in India in June 2022.

Roland Bouchara, CEO and MD, Stellantis India, said, “Stellantis aims to develop India as an export hub with localisation. Jeep Compass, Wrangler, Meridian and Cherokee will be manufactured in India."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.