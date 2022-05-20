Jeep Meridian three-row SUV launched. Check features, price in images 6 Photos . Updated: 20 May 2022, 04:29 PM IST Livemint Jeep Meridian is available across two trims, Limited and Limited (O) 1/6Jeep Meridian SUV has been launched at an introductory price of ₹ 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). (Jeep-India) 2/6The Jeep Meridian SUV can go from 0-100 km/h in just 10.8 seconds and can attain a top speed of 198 km/h. 3/6The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 125 kW (170 HP) at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm. 4/6Jeep Meridian is a spacious three row SUV with 481-litres of boot space while seating five people and 170-litres of boot space when all seven seats are occupied. 5/6The Jeep Meridian Limited (O) trim additionally gets a two-tone roof, a dual-pane sunroof, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and a powered lift-gate with programmable height, obstruction detection. 6/6Jeep Meridian delivers a fuel economy of up to 16.2 km/l (ARAI certified) and is now available for booking on Jeep India's website and at Jeep dealerships across India with a down payment of ₹50,000. Deliveries will begin in June.