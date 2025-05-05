Jeep pays tribute to WWII heritage with limited-run Wrangler Willys ‘41 Edition launched in India ₹73.16 lakh

Jeep India has introduced a limited-run variant of its iconic off-roader, the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition, paying homage to the brand’s rich military lineage. Priced at ₹73.16 lakh (ex-showroom), the exclusive model is limited to just 30 units for the Indian market, making it a highly coveted offering for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Design Inspired by the legendary Willys MB that served a pivotal role during World War II, the Willys ‘41 is a tribute to Jeep’s origins. The special edition stands out with its unique “41 Green” paintwork, a colour reminiscent of the original olive drab shade worn by the wartime Jeep. A bold ‘1941’ decal on the bonnet further reinforces its historical significance, marking the year the first Willys MB rolled off the production line. Buyers can also opt for standard Wrangler colours such as white, black, red, and grey.

Based on the top-spec Rubicon trim, the Willys ‘41 retains the rugged silhouette of the Wrangler while adding distinctive touches, including powered side steps, bespoke grab handles in the cabin, and all-weather floor mats to enhance practicality.

Interior and features Inside, the SUV carries forward the utilitarian yet comfortable ethos of the Wrangler, equipped with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a fully digital instrument cluster. Premium features such as 12-way power-adjustable front seats, an Alpine-sourced sound system, wireless smartphone integration, automatic climate control, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) come as standard. Front and rear dashcams have also been added to bolster convenience and safety.

For adventure seekers, Jeep is offering an optional accessories package priced at ₹4.56 lakh. This pack includes a Sunrider rooftop, a side ladder, and a roof carrier, enhancing both the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal and its utility for extended expeditions.

Engine specifications Under the bonnet, the Willys ‘41 Special Edition remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 270hp and 400Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Jeep’s full-time four-wheel-drive system, the SUV retains its renowned off-road prowess.