Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Jeep pays tribute to WWII heritage with limited-run Wrangler Willys ‘41 Edition launched in India 73.16 lakh

Jeep pays tribute to WWII heritage with limited-run Wrangler Willys ‘41 Edition launched in India ₹73.16 lakh

Livemint

Jeep India has launched the limited Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition, honoring its military heritage. Priced at 73.16 lakh, only 30 units will be available. The SUV features a unique design, advanced tech, and retains its powerful 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine for off-road adventures.

Jeep India has introduced a limited-run variant of its iconic off-roader, the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition, paying homage to the brand’s rich military lineage.

Jeep India has introduced a limited-run variant of its iconic off-roader, the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition, paying homage to the brand’s rich military lineage. Priced at 73.16 lakh (ex-showroom), the exclusive model is limited to just 30 units for the Indian market, making it a highly coveted offering for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Design

Inspired by the legendary Willys MB that served a pivotal role during World War II, the Willys ‘41 is a tribute to Jeep’s origins. The special edition stands out with its unique “41 Green" paintwork, a colour reminiscent of the original olive drab shade worn by the wartime Jeep. A bold ‘1941’ decal on the bonnet further reinforces its historical significance, marking the year the first Willys MB rolled off the production line. Buyers can also opt for standard Wrangler colours such as white, black, red, and grey.

Based on the top-spec Rubicon trim, the Willys ‘41 retains the rugged silhouette of the Wrangler while adding distinctive touches, including powered side steps, bespoke grab handles in the cabin, and all-weather floor mats to enhance practicality.

Interior and features

Inside, the SUV carries forward the utilitarian yet comfortable ethos of the Wrangler, equipped with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a fully digital instrument cluster. Premium features such as 12-way power-adjustable front seats, an Alpine-sourced sound system, wireless smartphone integration, automatic climate control, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) come as standard. Front and rear dashcams have also been added to bolster convenience and safety.

For adventure seekers, Jeep is offering an optional accessories package priced at 4.56 lakh. This pack includes a Sunrider rooftop, a side ladder, and a roof carrier, enhancing both the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal and its utility for extended expeditions.

Engine specifications

Under the bonnet, the Willys ‘41 Special Edition remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 270hp and 400Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Jeep’s full-time four-wheel-drive system, the SUV retains its renowned off-road prowess.

With its blend of heritage-inspired design, modern technology, and trail-ready capability, the Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition stands as a unique offering for those looking to own a piece of Jeep’s storied past.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.