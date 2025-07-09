Jeep rolls out discounts of up to ₹3.90 Lakh on its SUVs for July

Jeep India has announced a fresh round of discounts and offers on its SUV lineup for July 2025, with total savings going up to ₹3.90 lakh depending on the model and buyer category. These benefits apply to select trims of the Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee and include both consumer schemes and corporate discounts.

However, not all benefits are stackable, and eligibility varies by customer profile. Jeep encourages prospective buyers to connect with their local dealerships for detailed information.

Savings on Jeep Meridian The most substantial discount is on the Jeep Meridian. Buyers can avail up to ₹3.90 lakh in total benefits this month. This includes ₹2.30 lakh in direct consumer discounts, up to ₹1.30 lakh in corporate benefits, and an additional ₹30,000 offered under a special programme for certain professional categories like medical practitioners and leasing firms. The ₹30,000 special offer cannot be combined with the standard corporate discount.

Compass gets up to ₹ 2.95 lakh off Jeep’s popular Compass SUV is also part of the discount drive. Depending on eligibility, customers can get combined consumer and corporate benefits of up to ₹2.80 lakh. In addition, a ₹15,000 bonus is being offered to specific professionals such as doctors and corporate clients. However, this special bonus cannot be combined with the regular corporate offer, capping the total possible benefit at ₹2.95 lakh.

Flat ₹ 3 lakh off on Grand Cherokee The flagship Jeep Grand Cherokee, now available only in the Limited (O) trim at ₹67.50 lakh (ex-showroom), is being offered with a flat ₹3 lakh discount. Unlike the Compass and Meridian, there are no layered offers here, just a straight price cut that makes the high-end SUV a more appealing buy this month.

Additional perks with Jeep Wave All the above offers are supported by Jeep’s ongoing ‘Jeep Wave’ ownership programme. This includes premium after-sales services and customer support for all Jeep vehicle owners in India.