Jeep rolls out discounts of up to ₹3.90 Lakh on its SUVs for July

  • Jeep India offers July 2025 discounts up to 3.90 lakh on Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee, with added perks through its Jeep Wave ownership programme.

Published9 Jul 2025, 05:13 PM IST
Jeep India is offering discounts on select model SUVs to encourage buyers.
Jeep India has announced a fresh round of discounts and offers on its SUV lineup for July 2025, with total savings going up to 3.90 lakh depending on the model and buyer category. These benefits apply to select trims of the Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee and include both consumer schemes and corporate discounts.

However, not all benefits are stackable, and eligibility varies by customer profile. Jeep encourages prospective buyers to connect with their local dealerships for detailed information.

Savings on Jeep Meridian

The most substantial discount is on the Jeep Meridian. Buyers can avail up to 3.90 lakh in total benefits this month. This includes 2.30 lakh in direct consumer discounts, up to 1.30 lakh in corporate benefits, and an additional 30,000 offered under a special programme for certain professional categories like medical practitioners and leasing firms. The 30,000 special offer cannot be combined with the standard corporate discount.

Compass gets up to 2.95 lakh off

Jeep’s popular Compass SUV is also part of the discount drive. Depending on eligibility, customers can get combined consumer and corporate benefits of up to 2.80 lakh. In addition, a 15,000 bonus is being offered to specific professionals such as doctors and corporate clients. However, this special bonus cannot be combined with the regular corporate offer, capping the total possible benefit at 2.95 lakh.

Flat 3 lakh off on Grand Cherokee

The flagship Jeep Grand Cherokee, now available only in the Limited (O) trim at 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom), is being offered with a flat 3 lakh discount. Unlike the Compass and Meridian, there are no layered offers here, just a straight price cut that makes the high-end SUV a more appealing buy this month.

Additional perks with Jeep Wave

All the above offers are supported by Jeep’s ongoing ‘Jeep Wave’ ownership programme. This includes premium after-sales services and customer support for all Jeep vehicle owners in India.

These July offers are part of Jeep’s strategy to boost showroom footfalls and entice buyers in the competitive SUV segment, especially those looking for premium models.

