The Jeep brand has announced two all-new, made-in-India 4x4 vehicles this year and also the return of Jeep Compass Trailhawk. This is another step towards the strengthening of the brand in the Indian market that, by the end of 2022, will offer a portfolio of four nameplates, all of which will be locally produced or assembled. In 2021, Jeep launched the all-new Jeep Compass coupled with the locally assembled Wrangler for the first time.

Following the success of the new product, Jeep posted 130% growth in India compared with 2020 and delivered a best-ever sales record for Wrangler in the market since its 2016 introduction, it said.

Now, Jeep shifts its focus towards these new SUVs in India:

Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian, the brand’s first mid-size 3-row SUV in India, will offer a unique alternative in the segment to Indian customers, by providing a seven-passenger vehicle packed with core Jeep DNA.

Meridian will deliver legendary Jeep off-road capability, superior on-road driving dynamics, premium interiors and a full array of connected features. Manufactured in India, with over 80 percent local componentry, this vehicle will carve out its own niche in the premium SUV segment. Production of the Meridian will commence in May at the Ranjangaon joint venture manufacturing facility in Pune.

The ‘Made in India’ Jeep Meridian is the first 3-row SUV for Indian customers and fulfils an important commitment to the Indian market. It will also be the first in its segment to have independent front and rear suspension and best-in-class acceleration due to superior engineering that optimizes its power-to-weight ratio. The Jeep Meridian will be offered in three powertrains and two trims offered in diesel only.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep brand’s made-in-India product line continues with the arrival of the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep brand’s luxury flagship will launch in India with an all-new architecture, all-new exterior design and all-new interior boasting world-class craftsmanship and state-of-the-art technology.

For the Indian market, the vehicle will come equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol powertrain, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is equipped with the Quadra-Trac I 4x4 system and Selec-Terrain traction management system that together deliver superior, unrivalled 4x4 capability with composed on-road dynamics.

The driver has access to four driving modes – Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, and Snow. Inside, customers are treated to a plush and spacious leather interior with exclusive features such as co-passenger interactive screen, Head Up Display (HUD), power lift gate, ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof.

India is the only market in the world outside North America where the all-new Grand Cherokee is locally assembled.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

The new Jeep Compass Trailhawk returns to the Indian market this year to the delight of off-road enthusiasts. The ultimate expression of capability, the Compass Trailhawk launches with distinctive exterior styling coupled with two Jeep 4x4 systems and Selec-Terrain traction management systems, continuing the tradition of legendary off-road credentials.

The modern, spacious interior of the Compass features a number of upgrades versus the previous generation including: double the storage, a new 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 center stack display and new 10.25-inch frameless full-color thin-film transistor (TFT) digital cluster available for the first time on Compass.

The new Jeep Compass Trailhawk arrives in dealerships by the first week of March.

