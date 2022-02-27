Jeep shifts focus on India, announces two new SUVs and a comeback car. Details here

The Jeep brand has announced two all-new, made-in-India 4x4 vehicles this year and also the return of Jeep Compass Trailhawk. This is another step towards the strengthening of the brand in the Indian market that, by the end of 2022, will offer a portfolio of four nameplates, all of which will be locally produced or assembled. In 2021, Jeep launched the all-new Jeep Compass coupled with the locally assembled Wrangler for the first time.

