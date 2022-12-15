Jeep SUVs in India to get costlier in 2023: Here’s how much you may have to pay

Jeep SUVs in India to get costlier in 2023: Here’s how much you may have to pay1 min read . 05:08 PM IST
- Jeep India will join other auto manufacturers who have already announced price revision for their vehicles from January 2023.
Come 2023, Jeep India will increase the price of its SUVs across models. The price hike will vary 2-4 per cent depending on the model. The company has not revealed the price rise for each model, but it is likely that the hike will impact Jeep Compass, Jeep Meridian, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Jeep Wrangler.
To recall, Jeep India increased the price of Jeep compass by ₹1.20 lakh last month. The upcoming price hike in January will make it more expensive. The SUV competes with Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.
Jeep India will join other auto manufacturers who have already announced price revision for their vehicles from January 2023. These include Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India, Hyundai India and MG Motor. Almost every company cited rising input cost as the reason behind the price hike.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said, "The company has continued to absorb rising costs, however (it) will now pass on a part of the input cost increase through a revision in prices across its model range."
In another news, Jeep India recently launched the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee in India. The Jeep Grand Cherokee features a bold and aggressive design which ensures a heavy road presence. The SUV comes with a host of technologies onboard to ensure a highly-power packed performance on rough terrains and on smooth roads as well. The automaker has already sold more than seven million units of this SUV around the world in its three decades of existence.
The SUV comes with a starting price of ₹77.5 (ex-showroom). Deliveries of 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee in India will commence from the end of November 2022. The SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of producing 270 hp of power and 400 Nm of maximum torque.
