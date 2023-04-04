Jeep unveils electrifying Magneto 3.0 SUV concept, boasting 650 hp power output

At the Easter Jeep Safari event in Moab, Utah, Jeep has revealed its latest addition to the electrification strategy - the Wrangler Magneto 3.0 electric SUV concept. This concept features an upgraded electric motor that delivers an impressive peak power output of 650 hp. Jeep has been testing the Wrangler Magneto concept for some time now, and this latest version showcases the potential of a battery-electric powered Wrangler.

The automaker's latest concept provides a glimpse into the automaker's future plans. One of the upcoming electric vehicles from Jeep will be a fully-electric off-road version of the Wrangler Magneto, designed to take on even the most demanding terrains. This concept is based on a two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, featuring a fully-electric motor and a six-speed manual transmission that is currently programmed to generate 370 Nm of torque and 285 hp of power.

Jeep, a brand owned by Stellantis, has set an ambitious goal for its sales to be 50% fully-electric vehicles by 2030, as part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategy shared by its sister brands, Dodge and Ram. The Wrangler Magneto is expected to play a significant role in achieving this target. In line with its commitment to zero-emission mobility, Jeep plans to introduce three fully-electric models in North America and Europe by 2025, establishing its position as an expert in electric SUVs.

As part of its electrification strategy, Jeep plans to launch three electric SUVs by 2025, with the first one being the compact Jeep Avenger, offering a range of approximately 400 km on a single charge. This SUV will have a higher stance, making it suitable for off-road adventures. The other two models set for release in North America are the Jeep Recon and the upscale Jeep Wagoneer S, which boasts an impressive range of up to 643 km.

Jeep, known for its rugged SUVs equipped with 4x4 capability, is now transitioning to 4xe technology. This new technology offers instant torque, providing SUVs with enhanced power and the ability to conquer challenging obstacles, such as rock or hill climbing, with ease.