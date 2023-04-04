Jeep unveils electrifying Magneto 3.0 SUV concept, boasting 650 hp power output

Jeep unveils electrifying Magneto 3.0 SUV concept, boasting 650 hp power output2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 02:02 PM IST
- The automaker's latest concept provides a glimpse into the automaker's future plans. One of the upcoming electric vehicles from Jeep will be a fully-electric off-road version of the Wrangler Magneto, designed to take on even the most demanding terrains.
At the Easter Jeep Safari event in Moab, Utah, Jeep has revealed its latest addition to the electrification strategy - the Wrangler Magneto 3.0 electric SUV concept. This concept features an upgraded electric motor that delivers an impressive peak power output of 650 hp. Jeep has been testing the Wrangler Magneto concept for some time now, and this latest version showcases the potential of a battery-electric powered Wrangler.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×