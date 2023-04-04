Jeep unveils electrifying Magneto 3.0 SUV concept, boasting 650 hp power output

As part of its electrification strategy, Jeep plans to launch three electric SUVs by 2025, with the first one being the compact Jeep Avenger, offering a range of approximately 400 km on a single charge. This SUV will have a higher stance, making it suitable for off-road adventures. The other two models set for release in North America are the Jeep Recon and the upscale Jeep Wagoneer S, which boasts an impressive range of up to 643 km.