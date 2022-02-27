American automaker Jeep, part of the multinational automotive group Stellantis, has plans to bolster its presence in India’s rapidly growing SUV market, with two new locally assembled vehicles planned for 2022.

Jeep, which has sold over 60,000 units of its flagship mid-sized premium SUV offering Compass since its launch in India, will bring in an India-first 7-seater SUV Meridian and its luxury full-sized SUV Grand Cherokee to India this year. While the Jeep Meridian will be locally manufactured with local sourcing for 80% of its componentry at the Ranjangaon manufacturing facility, a joint venture between Tata Motors and the erstwhile Fiat Chrysler Automotive group (now Stellantis) starting May, the Grand Cherokee will be brought in for local assembly at this plant towards the end of the year.

Jeep has also announced the launch of the new offroader, the Compass - Trailhawk at an introductory price of ₹30.72 lakhs (Ex-Showroom).

Including the Jeep Compass facelift and the locally produced Jeep Wrangler introduced in 2021, Jeep now has a line-up of four domestically-made models in India.

“India will locally produce four Jeep models, which is more nameplates than any other markets outside of North America. It is also good news for new markets in the region as India becomes an export production hub for right-hand drive markets.", Christian Meuinier, CEO, Jeep, told reporters in Mumbai.

Stellantis, an alliance of the French PSA Group and FCA, had outlined an investment of over $250 million in 2021 to develop a localized product portfolio of four SUVs in the Indian market. While Jeep posted a volume growth of 130% in 2021, its sales are thin compared to products from the more affordably priced South Korean rivals Hyundai and Kia.

India’s SUV market is split into various sub-segments, with the bulk of the volumes concentrated in the mid-sized and sub-compact SUV segments. The Jeep Compass, placed in the mid-SUV space, is priced at a premium over its mass market competitors, even as the automaker lacks a product in the sub 4-meter (compact SUV) category.

Meunier likens the India market to Brazil where Jeep is the top-selling SUV brand – outlining high ambition for volumes and localization in India. One of Jeep’s highest selling model in Brazil, however, is the Jeep Renegade, its smallest SUV with flagship 4x4 capabilities.

In India, however, Jeep has so far not found a viable business case for a compact SUV.

"It is not our intention to go below [our current offerings]. We are not going to play with lower hatchbacks. The question is one of business case, potential, and price-point for the Renegade. Indians tend to favour buying a slightly larger car at the same price point… We are not going to stick to the volumes we sell today, but we are not just going to drop the price to make the product less authentic or less Jeep", Meunier said.

“I want Brazil to be the benchmark for India where we sell 15,000 units a month with 3 models. In India we will now have 4 locally-made or assembled models, and the Meridian will be a volume product. We want to expand our volumes in India, but the right way", he added.

Jeep’s strength in the Indian market is in the SUV D-segment, which the brand plans to leverage most. “We are looking at the SUV D-segment which has a lot of white space, and capture half of it. We will develop a strong share in this segment", according to Nipun Mahajan, head of Jeep brand in India.

D-segment SUVs are usually characterized as premium vehicles with high performance specifications and generous interior space.

On electrification of its India product line-up, Meunier said, “We are waiting for India. We are full-speed ahead on electrification and we are committed to delivering a BEV (battery electric vehicle) by 2025 in every sub segment at a global level. I think it’s really about India telling us when they’re ready. There is willingness from the government to push electrification but we are waiting for the factors to become favourable".

