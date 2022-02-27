Jeep wants to bolster India presence with two new made-in-India SUVs

"It is not our intention to go below [our current offerings]. We are not going to play with lower hatchbacks. The question is one of business case, potential, and price-point for the Renegade. Indians tend to favour buying a slightly larger car at the same price point… We are not going to stick to the volumes we sell today, but we are not just going to drop the price to make the product less authentic or less Jeep", Meunier said.