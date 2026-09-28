Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito revealed in India: What’s new, price and launch details

Jeep India has revealed its Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition, a special variant of its off-road SUV based on the Wrangler Rubicon. The new edition features a stylish mojito-green exterior, a white roof, and some exclusive styling features, according to Autocar India.

The Whitecap Mojito is expected to hit the Indian market soon, but Jeep has yet to officially announce the price or launch date. The current Wrangler Rubicon costs ₹70.8 lakh (ex-showroom), so the special edition is expected to be priced around or above that figure. Jeep India announced the details in September 2026.

Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito: What is new? The biggest change is the exterior colour scheme. This is done exclusively in Mojito green with a white roof to complete the Whitecap Mojito. The grill is also fitted with a white surround.

View full Image View full Image Bright White Grille Surround and 4 Wheel Drive Decal. ( Jeep India )

The SUV has ‘1941' decals on the sides, referencing the year the original Willys MB Jeep was launched. It also receives body coloured fenders and a white ‘4 Wheel Drive’ sticker on the tailgate.

Interior gets new equipment The built-in dashcam and reinforced grab handles give the Whitecap Mojito edition an extra layer of built-in safety. The majority of the remaining gear is carried over from the Wrangler Rubicon.

This features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-way powered front seats, 6 airbags, dual-zone climate control and a 9-speaker Alpine sound system with a subwoofer. The SUV is also getting a 7-inch driver information display.

Same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

View full Image View full Image A splash of Mojito green, topped with a crisp white hardtop. ( Jeep India )

There are no mechanical changes compared with the Wrangler Rubicon. The Whitecap Mojito is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol engine producing 272hp and 400Nm.

The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with power sent to all four wheels through Jeep's 4x4 system.