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Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito revealed in India: What’s new, price and launch details

Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition has been revealed in India with a Mojito green exterior, white roof and exclusive styling. Based on the Wrangler Rubicon, it gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, new features and an expected price above 70.8 lakh.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated28 Sep 2026, 05:50 PM IST
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Jeep India has revealed the new Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition.
Jeep India has revealed the new Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition.(Jeep India)
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Jeep India has revealed its Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition, a special variant of its off-road SUV based on the Wrangler Rubicon. The new edition features a stylish mojito-green exterior, a white roof, and some exclusive styling features, according to Autocar India.

The Whitecap Mojito is expected to hit the Indian market soon, but Jeep has yet to officially announce the price or launch date. The current Wrangler Rubicon costs 70.8 lakh (ex-showroom), so the special edition is expected to be priced around or above that figure. Jeep India announced the details in September 2026.

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Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito: What is new?

The biggest change is the exterior colour scheme. This is done exclusively in Mojito green with a white roof to complete the Whitecap Mojito. The grill is also fitted with a white surround.

Bright White Grille Surround and 4 Wheel Drive Decal.

The SUV has ‘1941' decals on the sides, referencing the year the original Willys MB Jeep was launched. It also receives body coloured fenders and a white ‘4 Wheel Drive’ sticker on the tailgate.

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Interior gets new equipment

The built-in dashcam and reinforced grab handles give the Whitecap Mojito edition an extra layer of built-in safety. The majority of the remaining gear is carried over from the Wrangler Rubicon.

This features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-way powered front seats, 6 airbags, dual-zone climate control and a 9-speaker Alpine sound system with a subwoofer. The SUV is also getting a 7-inch driver information display.

Same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

A splash of Mojito green, topped with a crisp white hardtop.
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There are no mechanical changes compared with the Wrangler Rubicon. The Whitecap Mojito is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol engine producing 272hp and 400Nm.

The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with power sent to all four wheels through Jeep's 4x4 system.

Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito: Price and launch

The official price and launch date for the Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition by Jeep India have not yet been announced. As of now, the price of the Wrangler Rubicon in India is 70.8 lakh ex-showroom, according to CarTrade. The special edition is thus likely to come with a higher price than the Rubicon, but it will be officially announced at the launch by Jeep India.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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