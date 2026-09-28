Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito revealed in India: What’s new, price and launch details

Jeep India has revealed its Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition, a special variant of its off-road SUV based on the Wrangler Rubicon. The new edition features a stylish mojito-green exterior, a white roof, and some exclusive styling features, according to Autocar India.

The Whitecap Mojito is expected to hit the Indian market soon, but Jeep has yet to officially announce the price or launch date. The current Wrangler Rubicon costs ₹70.8 lakh (ex-showroom), so the special edition is expected to be priced around or above that figure. Jeep India announced the details in September 2026.

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Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito: What is new? The biggest change is the exterior colour scheme. This is done exclusively in Mojito green with a white roof to complete the Whitecap Mojito. The grill is also fitted with a white surround.

Bright White Grille Surround and 4 Wheel Drive Decal.

The SUV has ‘1941' decals on the sides, referencing the year the original Willys MB Jeep was launched. It also receives body coloured fenders and a white ‘4 Wheel Drive’ sticker on the tailgate.

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Interior gets new equipment The built-in dashcam and reinforced grab handles give the Whitecap Mojito edition an extra layer of built-in safety. The majority of the remaining gear is carried over from the Wrangler Rubicon.

This features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-way powered front seats, 6 airbags, dual-zone climate control and a 9-speaker Alpine sound system with a subwoofer. The SUV is also getting a 7-inch driver information display.

Same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

A splash of Mojito green, topped with a crisp white hardtop.

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There are no mechanical changes compared with the Wrangler Rubicon. The Whitecap Mojito is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol engine producing 272hp and 400Nm.

The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with power sent to all four wheels through Jeep's 4x4 system.

Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito: Price and launch The official price and launch date for the Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition by Jeep India have not yet been announced. As of now, the price of the Wrangler Rubicon in India is ₹70.8 lakh ex-showroom, according to CarTrade. The special edition is thus likely to come with a higher price than the Rubicon, but it will be officially announced at the launch by Jeep India.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.