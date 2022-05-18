Stellantis has invested over €1 billion since 2015 to develop a sustainable footprint in the country and grow its brands, said Stellantis N.V. CEO, Carlos Tavares, during virtual media briefing today. He outlined India’s strategic importance for Stellantis and his vision to evolve its operations as part of the Dare Forward 2030 global strategic plan.

“We are committed to growing and strengthening our presence in India, making this strategic country a key pillar of our global ambition under the Dare Forward 2030 plan," said Stellantis CEO. “I’m proud of our 2,500 employees in India who are working every day to make Stellantis a key contributor, offering clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions for its Indian customers and paving the way for the well-being of the next generation."

Stellantis operates three manufacturing plants (Ranjangaon, Hosur, Thiruvallur), an ICT Hub (Hyderabad) and Software Centre (Bengaluru), and two R&D centers in Chennai and Pune.

Stellantis locally produces four Jeep nameplates outside North America (Wrangler, Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee) and the Citroen C5 Aircross outside France.

In 2022, Indian customers will benefit from the new launches of the Jeep Meridian, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the New Citroen C3, which is designed, developed and manufactured in India, for India and export markets. The car maker is also developing its Indian supplier base to conform with global quality standards.

The Jeep-maker will launch its first electric vehicle in India under the Citroen brand next year and is expecting up to 30 per cent of total sales to come from EVs by 2030, he said talking to PTI. Stellantis plans to bring EVs in both the compact sub-four metre segment and multi-purpose/sports utility vehicles segment in India. Citroen will be leading the way of EV introduction, he added.

With battery accounting for 40 per cent of the total production cost of EVs, Stellantis is looking for local sourcing to reduce the overall cost of such vehicles for requirements in India as well as for the rest of the world.

"So far for the EV versions, we have not found proper sourcing in terms of batteries, but we are looking forward to discussing with Indian partners on that," Tavares said.