Jeep-maker Stellantis to bring its first EV under Citroen brand by 2023. Read more

The Jeep-maker will launch its first electric vehicle in India under the Citroen brand next year and is expecting up to 30 per cent of total sales to come from EVs by 2030, he said talking to PTI. Stellantis plans to bring EVs in both the compact sub-four metre segment and multi-purpose/sports utility vehicles segment in India. Citroen will be leading the way of EV introduction, he added.

