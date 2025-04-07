Hello User
Jimny to Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki cars fetching major discounts ahead of price hike

Jimny to Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki cars fetching major discounts ahead of price hike

HT Auto Desk

  • Maruti Suzuki is offering up to 1.40 lakh discounts on select models ahead of the price hike that will be enforced on April 8.

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to 1.40 lakh discounts on select models ahead of the price hike that will be enforced on April 8.

Maruti Suzuki has announced its third consecutive price hike of this year for its entire range of passenger vehicles, slated to be effective from April 8. With this price hike, the Maruti Suzuki cars will be costlier by up to 62,000. While the smallest price hike for the Maruti Suzuki cars will be 2,500, the Grand Vitara will see the biggest price hike of 62,500. Ahead of that impending price hike, the automaker is offering major discounts on some of its pasenger vehicles.

The automaker is offering discounts ranging up to 1.40 lakh on its cars, which will be valid until April 30. The benefits comprise cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage bonuses etc. With this offers, Maruti Suzuki is aiming to boost its sales as well as phase out the unsold inventory.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto, which is the rebadged iteration of the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV, is fetching the biggest benefit of 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is another model from the brand raking in a hefty discount. The Grand Vitara is available with benefits ranging up to 1.35 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which is sold through the Nexa premium retail network, is fetching discounts of up to 1 lakh.

Other Nexa cars including the models such as the Ignis, Ciaz, Baleno, XL6, and the Fronx are also available with attractive offers throughout April. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with up to 62,000 discount, while the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes commanding a discount of 40,000. The popular premium hatchback Baleno commands a discount of up to 50,000, while the XL6 MPV comes with up to 25,000 discounts. Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a crossover based on the Baleno, comes with a discount ranging up to 45,000.

