Maruti Suzuki has announced its third consecutive price hike of this year for its entire range of passenger vehicles, slated to be effective from April 8. With this price hike, the Maruti Suzuki cars will be costlier by up to ₹62,000. While the smallest price hike for the Maruti Suzuki cars will be ₹2,500, the Grand Vitara will see the biggest price hike of ₹62,500. Ahead of that impending price hike, the automaker is offering major discounts on some of its pasenger vehicles.
The automaker is offering discounts ranging up to ₹1.40 lakh on its cars, which will be valid until April 30. The benefits comprise cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage bonuses etc. With this offers, Maruti Suzuki is aiming to boost its sales as well as phase out the unsold inventory.
Check similar carsFind more cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹ 11.19 - 20.15 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹ 12.76 - 14.96 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 6.49 - 9.6 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.7 - 9.92 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL5
₹ 5 Lakhs Onwards
(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto, which is the rebadged iteration of the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV, is fetching the biggest benefit of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is another model from the brand raking in a hefty discount. The Grand Vitara is available with benefits ranging up to ₹1.35 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which is sold through the Nexa premium retail network, is fetching discounts of up to ₹1 lakh.
Other Nexa cars including the models such as the Ignis, Ciaz, Baleno, XL6, and the Fronx are also available with attractive offers throughout April. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with up to ₹62,000 discount, while the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes commanding a discount of ₹40,000. The popular premium hatchback Baleno commands a discount of up to ₹50,000, while the XL6 MPV comes with up to ₹25,000 discounts. Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a crossover based on the Baleno, comes with a discount ranging up to ₹45,000.