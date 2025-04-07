Maruti Suzuki has announced its third consecutive price hike of this year for its entire range of passenger vehicles, slated to be effective from April 8. With this price hike, the Maruti Suzuki cars will be costlier by up to ₹62,000. While the smallest price hike for the Maruti Suzuki cars will be ₹2,500, the Grand Vitara will see the biggest price hike of ₹62,500. Ahead of that impending price hike, the automaker is offering major discounts on some of its pasenger vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto, which is the rebadged iteration of the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV, is fetching the biggest benefit of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is another model from the brand raking in a hefty discount. The Grand Vitara is available with benefits ranging up to ₹1.35 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which is sold through the Nexa premium retail network, is fetching discounts of up to ₹1 lakh.