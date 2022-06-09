Jio-bp to install EV charging and swapping infrastructure at Omaxe properties1 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 04:20 PM IST
Omaxe, the real estate developers, has today announced its partnership with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp, to establish a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles. Jio-bp will set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner.