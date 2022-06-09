Jio-bp to install EV charging and swapping infrastructure at Omaxe properties

Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. Leveraging the best of RIL & bp’s strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. The JV’s EV services operate under the brand Jio-bp pulse, and with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}