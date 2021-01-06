JK Tyre enters partnership with Hyundai Motor India for its SUV Creta

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. has entered a partnership with Hyundai Motor India for its highest selling SUV, Creta.

JK Tyre will be offering its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre with the top-end variants of the Hyundai Creta.

The tyre comes with a 5-rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove and aero wing design. The company claims that the tyre is capable of giving superior ride comfort with crisp handling and low noise even at all speeds.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries said, “We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with Hyundai India for one of India’s best-selling SUV’s Creta. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide supreme quality tyres with cutting-edge features to complement the ride quality for the customer. JK Tyre’s best-in-class technologies in radial tyres and tyre testing mechanism will ensure safety of customers driving Creta in multiple terrains. We are confident that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Hyundai Motors."

Commenting on the partnership, Hyundai Motor India, said, “All New CRETA has been a benchmark SUV ever since it was launched in March 2020. Offering customers exceptional performance, unparalleled comfort & convenience as well as opulent aesthetics, All New CRETA continues to be the customers’ brand of choice. Our partnership with JK Tyre to offer All New CRETA with UX Royale 215/60 R17, continues to carry forward this SUV’s premium offering with superior handling & driving dynamics."

JK Tyre & Industries has joined hands as a tyre partner for Hyundai India’s exclusive membership club ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’. Through this association, members of Hyundai Club across the country can avail offers on JK Tyre’s products including their Smart Tyres range.

