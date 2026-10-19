JLR buyers ‘now eager to spend money’: Jaguar Land Rover opens more facilities in India as sales go up

Jaguar Land Rover India is expanding its presence in the National Capital Region (NCR). The luxury carmaker has moved to a bigger integrated facility in Delhi. It has also opened a new outlet in Gurugram.

With the Gurugram dealership, JLR India now has 33 outlets. These are spread across 26 cities nationwide. The company is owned by the Tata Group.

The new Delhi facility is on Mathura Road in South Delhi. JLR runs it in partnership with AMP Motors. Managing Director Rajan Amba called Delhi an “important market”.

"This integrated facility reflects our unwavering focus on delivering world-class retail and after-sales services in key growth markets," PTI quoted Amba as saying.

JLR also shared its sales numbers for the June quarter. It retailed 1,665 vehicles, up 11% from last year. Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender made up over 85% of sales. Wholesale dispatches rose 4% to 1,694 units.

JLR India earlier opened its first authorised retail presence in Chennai. It includes a sales showroom and a dedicated service and spare parts facility. JLR created it in partnership with KUN Auto Works.

KUN Auto Works is led by Managing Director Arunkumar Uppuswamy. Sasi Kumar G is the CEO. The facility is in Ambattur Industrial Estate.

It displays the full range of Range Rover, Defender and Discovery models. Branded goods and merchandise are also available there.

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JLR India MD Rajan Amba said expanding retail in key markets was central to its growth plan. He called Chennai one of India's most important luxury car markets.

According to Uppuswamy, the new facility reflects a shared commitment. The aim is to deliver great customer experiences and world-class ownership support.

Higher sales expected JLR India expects higher sales this year. The premium car segment is bouncing back after a slow last year. MD Rajan Amba earlier told the Businessline that customer interest was beyond the GST cut.

“It’s not just the GST cut, as that is well behind us. India’s buyers are now eager to spend money on their mobility amid rising aspirations,” he told the publication.

He said Indian buyers were eager to spend on mobility. JLR sold around 6,183 units last year. It expects a higher number this year.

The company's electric vehicles will enter the Indian market around April next year. These include the Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric. Amba expects higher growth then. JLR India is growing on par with the industry, and slightly higher.

JLR has started making vehicles at its Panapakkam plant near Chennai. These are for the Indian market for now. No decision on exports has been taken.