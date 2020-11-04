JLR commences booking for electric SUV I-PACE in India

Jaguar Land Rover India on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for its all-electric SUV Jaguar I-PACE.

The vehicle comes fitted with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers 400 PS of power from its two electric motors.

"We are extremely thrilled to commence our electric journey in the Indian market with the introduction of the Jaguar I-PACE," Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

While focusing on the vision of creating a sustainable future, the company is committed to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio, he added.

The I-PACE's 90 kWh lithium-ion battery comes with 8 years or 1.6 lakh km warranty. Additionally, I-PACE customers will benefit from a complimentary five years service package and five years Jaguar roadside assistance as well.

The model, which will be launched with three variants, can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

The company said it is committed to provide a worry-free electric vehicle experience to its customers.

And for this, Jaguar Land Rover has already tied-up with Tata Power to provide office and home charging solutions to customers of I-PACE, it added.

Further, Tata Power has installed over 200 charging points across the country.

These are present at convenient locations like malls, restaurants, offices, residential complexes and along the highways and the Jaguar customers will have access to this charging network.

