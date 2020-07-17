JLR crosses 15-lakh production mark for Ingenium engine range

JLR crosses 15-lakh production mark for Ingenium engine range1 min read . 04:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Friday said it has crossed 15-lakh production mark for its Ingenium engine range which powers its current models.
The company's engine manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton, UK, produces the Ingenium powertrain family, providing a range of electrified, petrol and diesel powertrains for all JLR models, the automaker said in a statement.
Developed and manufactured in-house in the UK, JLR'a all-aluminium Ingenium engine designs are modular, flexible and scalable, with common core technologies, it added.
"We are experiencing unprecedented demand for cleaner-running vehicles, so it's more important than ever to deliver clean and efficient engines without compromising on the performance or all-terrain capabilities our customers have come to expect," JLR Powertrain Operations Launch Director Ken Close said.
The Ingenium powertrains offer the very best of both worlds – better fuel efficiency and lower emissions, and even greater torque for a more responsive and engaging drive, he added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
