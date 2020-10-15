JLR launches iconic Defender SUV starting at 73.98 lakhs

MUMBAI : Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the much-awaited Defender sport utility vehicle (SUV) today in 3-door and 5-door body styles and in a price range of ₹73.98 lakh – ₹90.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the deliveries for the 5-door variant or the Defender 110 will begin with immediate effect, the smaller 3-door model (or Defender 90) will be available only from the June quarter next fiscal, Rohit Suri, president and managing director at JLR India said.

Both the models now available on sale in India are powered by a 2-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine. The SUV is built on Land Rover’s D7x architecture, a lightweight monocoque frame that makes the Defender variants three times more rigid when compared to the traditional body-on-frame designs. The company said that the modular D7x platform is also capable of accommodating several body designs and powertrain options in the future.

JLR also plans to introduce more powerful 3-liter diesel and 3-liter petrol engine variants of the Defender in the future, Suri said.

The SUV is loaded with several high-technology features that boosts its off-road capabilities. The configurable terrain response system allows drivers to personalise their off road system preferences. The SUV also offers electronic air suspension setup, which adjusts suspension heights as per the off-road terrains and water wading capabilities of up to 900 mm, among others. The new Defender also offers a maximum towing capacity of 3,720 kg coupled with a roof load capacity of 168 kg.

The new Land Rover SUV also offers predictive maintenance to customers wherein the embedded diagnostics system will be able to alert customers about issues and either prevent or resolve them automatically as a data connection replaces the traditional toolkit. Defender’s next-generation electronic vehicle architecture supports software-over-the-air updates, which allows customers to receive updates without visiting the retailer.

For professional off-road drivers and enthusiasts, the company also offers 4 pre-configured accessory packs with the new Defender with up to 170 individual accessories including roof access ladder, portable rinsing system, onboard water tank, among others.

“So far under Land Rover, we had the Discovery and Range Rover series as the product pillars. With this launch, the third product pillar is now available and it completes the Land Rover brand story in India," Suri said, adding that the new Defender range expands the appeal of the SUV brand.

JLR is also gearing up to launch the Jaguar I-Pace, Jaguar’s first all-electric sedan.

“We are looking to introduce the Jaguar I-Pace soon. We will continue to consolidate our brand positioning in India by bringing in more exciting products that will include plug-in hybrids as well as mild hybrids," Suri said, adding that JLR India’s retail network is currently undergoing a major makeover wherein the company seeks to offer more personalized and digitized experience to its customers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.