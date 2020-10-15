JLR launches iconic Defender SUV starting at 73.98 lakhs

Both the models now available on sale in India are powered by a 2-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine. The SUV is built on Land Rover’s D7x architecture, a lightweight monocoque frame that makes the Defender variants three times more rigid when compared to the traditional body-on-frame designs. The company said that the modular D7x platform is also capable of accommodating several body designs and powertrain options in the future.