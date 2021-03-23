\Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday introduced its first electric vehicle (EV) in India though its dealership price of nearly ₹1.06 crore will keep it away from the reach of most consumers. The Jaguar I-Pace is the second fully-electric vehicle to be launched in India by a luxury vehicle maker after Mercedes Benz’s EQC sport-utility vehicle that went on sale last October.

With Tesla, the world’s largest EV maker, plotting a potential entry into the Indian market by 2022, global luxury car makers are lining up their electric offerings to provide stiff competition to the Elon Musk-led firm.

Swedish carmaker Volvo AG is also expected to launch its electric luxury SUV, XC 40 Recharge, this October.

JLR, the luxury vehicle unit of Tata Motors Ltd, said the I-Pace is powered by a 90kWh battery that delivers 294kilowatts and 696 Nm torque, allo-wing the car to accelerate from 0-100km/hour in 4.8 seconds.

To assuage consumer concerns about charging infrastructure, JLR said it has made sufficient provisions for customers to charge the I-Pace and also for its servicing. More than 35 chargers have been installed at 22 JLR retail outlets in 19 cities with more set to installed in the coming months.

Rohit Suri, president and managing director, JLR India, said the retail network is fully prepared to meet the needs of its EV buyers.

“Jaguar I-PACE is the first all-electric SUV that we’ve launched in India and it marks the beginning of our electrification journey. With our electrified products, we look forward to playing a significant role in India’s electrification drive into the future," he said.

According to the company, buyers of the I-Pace can either use a home charging cable that is provided as standard with the car, or a 7.4kW AC wall-mounted charger that is also provided as standard. The charger will be installed at the customer’s house by Tata Power Ltd through Jaguar dealers.

JLR is among a growing number of automakers who have decided to pivot towards zero-emission technologies with plans to launch a slew of new EV models in the coming decade.

In February, the British luxury carmaker unveiled a new global strategy, Reimagine, wherein it will reposition and redesign Jaguar as an all-electric luxury car brand by 2025 while Land Rover will evolve as a maker of luxury electric SUVs.

