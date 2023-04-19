British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will invest £15 billion over the next five years to further boost its electrification programme, Reimagine, and will upgrade one of its facilities in the UK to build an all-electric production unit, the company said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid increasing global competition among carmakers to ramp up their electric vehicle portfolio, and capture a bigger slice of the EV pie.

Since the launch of Reimagine in 2021, the company has invested £2.5 billion a year, seeking to establish JLR as an electric-first brand by 2030. JLR had earlier said that it will increase its investment to £3 billion every year by FY24-end.

According to JLR chief executive Adrian Mardell, the Tata Motors-owned firm’s upcoming mid-SUV portfolio built on the electric modular architecture (EMA), will be pure-electric. “Two years ago, we launched our Reimagine strategy. Since then, we have made great progress, including launching two new critically acclaimed modern luxury Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, joining the Defender family, for which there is record demand. We achieved this while navigating the headwinds of the pandemic and chip shortage and ramping up production of most profitable models to deliver profit in Q3," Mardell said at company’s headquarters in Gaydon, England.

Jaguar Land Rover is committed to becoming a net-zero emissions company by 2039.

The company plans to invite applications for client orders for the modern luxury all-electric Range Rover by the end of this year. The first of its next-gen medium-size modern luxury SUVs will be an all-electric model from the Range Rover family and will be launched in 2025. It will be built at Halewood, its facility in northwest England, which will be converted to an exclusive EV unit, it said.JLR has also floated a House of Brands strategy, with the formation of four brands: Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar. It will also upgrade the engine manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton to produce electric drive units and battery packs for the next gen JLR vehicles.