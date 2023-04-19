JLR pledges £15 bn to advance e-mobility2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:58 PM IST
- The announcement comes amid increasing global competition among carmakers to ramp up their electric vehicle portfolio, and capture a bigger slice of the EV pie.
British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will invest £15 billion over the next five years to further boost its electrification programme, Reimagine, and will upgrade one of its facilities in the UK to build an all-electric production unit, the company said on Wednesday.
