JLR pledges £15 bn to advance e-mobility

The company plans to invite applications for client orders for the modern luxury all-electric Range Rover by the end of this year. The first of its next-gen medium-size modern luxury SUVs will be an all-electric model from the Range Rover family and will be launched in 2025. It will be built at Halewood, its facility in northwest England, which will be converted to an exclusive EV unit, it said.JLR has also floated a House of Brands strategy, with the formation of four brands: Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar. It will also upgrade the engine manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton to produce electric drive units and battery packs for the next gen JLR vehicles.

