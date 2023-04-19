Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Auto News / JLR pledges £15 bn to advance e-mobility

JLR pledges £15 bn to advance e-mobility

2 min read . 11:58 PM IST Alisha Sachdev
Jaguar Land Rover is committed to becoming a net-zero emissions company by 2039.

  • The announcement comes amid increasing global competition among carmakers to ramp up their electric vehicle portfolio, and capture a bigger slice of the EV pie.

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will invest £15 billion over the next five years to further boost its electrification programme, Reimagine, and will upgrade one of its facilities in the UK to build an all-electric production unit, the company said on Wednesday.

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will invest £15 billion over the next five years to further boost its electrification programme, Reimagine, and will upgrade one of its facilities in the UK to build an all-electric production unit, the company said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid increasing global competition among carmakers to ramp up their electric vehicle portfolio, and capture a bigger slice of the EV pie.

The announcement comes amid increasing global competition among carmakers to ramp up their electric vehicle portfolio, and capture a bigger slice of the EV pie.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Since the launch of Reimagine in 2021, the company has invested £2.5 billion a year, seeking to establish JLR as an electric-first brand by 2030. JLR had earlier said that it will increase its investment to £3 billion every year by FY24-end.

According to JLR chief executive Adrian Mardell, the Tata Motors-owned firm’s upcoming mid-SUV portfolio built on the electric modular architecture (EMA), will be pure-electric. “Two years ago, we launched our Reimagine strategy. Since then, we have made great progress, including launching two new critically acclaimed modern luxury Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, joining the Defender family, for which there is record demand. We achieved this while navigating the headwinds of the pandemic and chip shortage and ramping up production of most profitable models to deliver profit in Q3," Mardell said at company’s headquarters in Gaydon, England.

Jaguar Land Rover is committed to becoming a net-zero emissions company by 2039.

The company plans to invite applications for client orders for the modern luxury all-electric Range Rover by the end of this year. The first of its next-gen medium-size modern luxury SUVs will be an all-electric model from the Range Rover family and will be launched in 2025. It will be built at Halewood, its facility in northwest England, which will be converted to an exclusive EV unit, it said.JLR has also floated a House of Brands strategy, with the formation of four brands: Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar. It will also upgrade the engine manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton to produce electric drive units and battery packs for the next gen JLR vehicles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alisha Sachdev

Alisha Sachdev is an assistant editor with Mint based in Delhi. She reports on the auto and mobility sector, with a special focus on emerging clean mobility technologies. She also focusses on developing multimedia properties for Mint and currently hosts the 'In A Minute' series and the Mint Primer podcast. Previously, she has worked with CNBC-TV18 and NDTV.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP