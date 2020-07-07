NEW DELHI : Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has started deliveries of BS-VI compliant petrol derivatives of new SUVs Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport in India, the automaker said on Tuesday.

The Range Rover Evoque’s price begins at Rs57.99 lakh and of Discovery Sport at Rs59.99 lakh. The SUVS are available in feature-rich ‘S’ and sportier ‘R-Dynamic SE’ variants.

The Tata Motors-owned company said the two SUVS are powered by Ingenium 2.0 (litre) turbocharged petrol powertrain which produce 184 kW power and supported by a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

“The Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have been tremendously successful in India since their introduction," said Rohit Suri, president and managing director, JLR India.

“Now with the new BS-VI petrol powertrain we are happy to provide our customers with enhanced choice," added Suri.

Both, Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport come with features such as cabin air ionisation. This feature works with climate control system by electrically charging air particles, ionising them and removing pollutants and other harmful particles. Another feature ‘clearSight rear-view mirror’ enhances rear view via camera feed.

For enhanced off-road capability, the SUVs are equipped with Terrain Response-2 feature which automatically detects surface and adjusts torque delivery, and enables wading through rivers, climbing mountains and reaching unexplored places with ease, said JLR India.

