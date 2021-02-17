JLR unveils strategy to boost parent Tata Motors' valuation

Jauguar Land Rover’s decision to phase out combustion engine vehicles in the coming decade and target double digit operating margin, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), will help improve the valuation of the parent company, Tata Motors Ltd, and reduce its automotive debt in the coming years, said analysts with brokerage firms.

“We appreciate the management taking the hard call to voluntarily move away from ICE technology in near future. We believe this would lead to significant improvement in investor confidence in JLR’s ability to create a right to win in the future. This is likely to aid valuation rerating. We upgrade our multiple for JLR to 3.0x (earlier: 2.5x)," said Nishant Vyas and Pratit Vajani, research analysts, ICICI Securities.

Jaguar Land Rover on Monday announced a new global strategy, Reimagine, wherein the company will reposition and redesign Jaguar as an all-electric luxury car brand by 2025 and Land Rover will also evolve as a manufacturer of luxury electric sport utility vehicles globally. Electric vehicles (EVs) will form 60% of Land Rover’s annual sales by 2030 and the company will expect to stop sales of combustion engine vehicles by 2036 as part of JLR’s overall aim to become ‘net zero carbon business’ (carbon neutral) by 2039.

“We believe the decision to shake off the inertia and transition into a pure play electric vehicle luxury car brand could be one of the best decisions the new management team at JLR might take. This provides a clear direction for future capital deployment towards clean technologies (EVs, hydrogen) and advanced driver assistance systems though without losing the focus on profitability and quality," said analysts.

The plan of Tata Motors to become a ‘zero debt’ company by 2025 is ambitious but possible and depends on JLR’s ability to deliver on its EBIT guidance of more than 10%, they said.

The dramatic shift in the British carmaker’s corporate strategy underscores how automakers worldwide are looking for ways to adapt their businesses as emission norms tighten worldwide.

“Jaguar Land Rover’s announcement augurs well as electrification is the need of the hour and that would help the company compete with other automakers during the coming decade. Moreover, the target of generating double digit EBIT margin would help reduce the net automotive debt of the company and improve cash flow. This would also result in expansion of Tata Motors’ valuation," said Mitul Shah, head of research, Reliance Securities.

