Joy e-Bike launches its Mihos EV: Check price, features and more

WardWizard, a parent company of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Joy e-bike, has launched its new electric scooter by the name of Mihos at an introductory price of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The company states that it is a high-speed electric vehicle which would get Poly Dicyclopentadiene Material (PDCPD) to make it more durable.
The Mihos electric scooter gets a retro style which offers a comfortable ride to the users. It has an ergonomic shape that makes it easy to navigate on crowded roads. With a wheelbase of 1,360mm, the electric vehicle comes with a Telescopic suspension setup at the front with a mono reversible spring suspension at the back.
Joy e-bike’s Mihos gets a 74V40Ah Li-Ion battery which offers an energy capacity of 2.5 kWh. The manufacturer claims that the scooter offers a range of up to 100 km on a single charge. It can touch a speed of about 40 kmph from zero in less than seven seconds. The electric scooter sports a twin-disc brake which has been incorporated with an electronic braking system to stop the EV at the shortest distance.
In terms of features, the EV gets smart connectivity where users can enjoy the Joy E-connect app to control the scooter via Bluetooth. Through remote applications, users can also track and check the battery status of the electric scooter from different locations. It gets functionalities such as reverse mode, GPS system and anti theft.
During the launch, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd said that Mihos will provide consumers with extra safety along with high standards of durability and comfort across various road conditions. This scooter will be available in Solid Black Glossy, Metallic Blue, Solid Yellow Glossy and Pearl White.
The manufacturer has also introduced a semi-electric bike known as Rockefeller. It gets geo-fencing, hydraulic brake, audio playback and vehicle tracking functionalities. It provides a top speed of 70 kmph.
