JSW Combat SUV interior and exterior spied ahead of December 4 launch: What to expect from the new hybrid SUV

JSW Motors is preparing to enter India's passenger vehicle market as an independent automobile brand, and its first product, the Combat SUV, has been spotted testing ahead of its 4 December, 2026 debut. The latest spy images offer a closer look at both the exterior and interior of the upcoming model.

JSW Combat SUV exterior: Boxy design, 20-inch alloy wheels The Combat will be a plug-in hybrid SUV based on the Chery Jetour T2. It will mark an important step for the JSW Group as it prepares to establish its own passenger vehicle business, separate from its existing partnership with MG Motor India.

The latest images show the SUV wearing heavy camouflage, but several design details are visible. The cabin also appears to share much of its layout with the international-spec Jetour T2.

While JSW Motors has not officially confirmed the India-specific features and specifications, the spy shots provide an idea of what buyers can expect.

The JSW Combat will retain the rugged and boxy appearance of the Jetour T2. The latest test vehicle shows a tall stance, a flat bonnet, squarish headlamps and an upright front design.

Other visible elements include roof rails, conventional door handles, large outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), side steps and chunky bumpers. The SUV is also expected to get 20-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, the test vehicle features vertically positioned tail-lamps and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. The spare wheel is covered by a squared-off casing, adding to the SUV's rugged appearance.

The Combat is expected to measure close to the Jetour T2, which is 4,785 mm long, 2,006 mm wide and 1,880 mm tall. It could also get a wheelbase of 2,800 mm and ground clearance of around 220 mm. The SUV is expected to offer seating for five occupants and a boot capacity of approximately 752 litres.

JSW Combat interior: Large touchscreen and digital instrument cluster The latest spy images also offer a look inside the cabin for the first time. The overall dashboard layout appears similar to the Jetour T2, although the logo on the steering wheel has been covered in the test vehicle.

The cabin appears to feature a dual-tone colour scheme and a four-spoke steering wheel. A large central touchscreen takes up much of the dashboard. It is expected to measure 15.6 inches, while the digital instrument cluster could be 10.25 inches in size.

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Other expected features include electrically adjustable front seats, a memory function for the driver's seat and ventilated front seats. The SUV could also get a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

In terms of safety and driver assistance, the expected package includes a 540-degree camera system and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The camera system is designed to offer a view around the vehicle as well as underneath it.

However, the final equipment list for the India-spec model is yet to be confirmed by JSW Motors. The company could also make changes to the feature package before launch.

JSW Combat powertrain: 360 bhp and claimed 1,100 km range The Combat is expected to use the plug-in hybrid powertrain available with the Chery Jetour T2 i-DM. Unlike conventional self-charging hybrid vehicles, a plug-in hybrid gets a larger battery that can be charged externally and allows the vehicle to cover a distance using electric power alone.

The expected setup combines a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with an 18.4 kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The combined output is expected to be around 360 bhp and 610 Nm of torque. A three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission is also expected.

The claimed electric-only driving range is around 90 km, while the combined range with the petrol engine and electric motors could reach approximately 1,100 km.

The international Jetour T2 is also available with an all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid configuration. However, it is not yet clear whether JSW Motors will offer this version in India. The India-specific powertrain details will be confirmed closer to the launch.

JSW Motors' entry into India's car market The Combat will be the first product from JSW Motors, which is preparing to operate as a standalone automobile brand. The company is separate from JSW MG Motor India, its existing joint venture with China's SAIC Motor.

JSW Motors is also expected to expand its SUV range in the coming years with products based on models from Chery's other brands, including Jaecoo and iCaur.

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