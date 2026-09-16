JSW Combat SUV to launch in India before Diwali, 14 new-energy models planned over 4 years

JSW Motors is set to enter India's passenger vehicle market in 2026, with its first model, the JSW Combat SUV, expected to debut around Diwali this year, according to media reports. The five-seat plug-in hybrid SUV will be based on Chery's global-market Jetour T2 and is expected to be assembled locally with market-specific changes for Indian customers.

The Combat's name and launch plans were recently reported by Autocar India. The SUV will mark JSW Motors' debut in the passenger vehicle segment and is expected to be priced between ₹30 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), although the company has yet to announce official pricing, specifications or booking details.

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Over the next four years, JSW plans to introduce 15 new-energy models, including EVs, hybrid models, plug-in hybrids and range-extended models. The company is collaborating with its global technology partners, including Chery, and intends to adapt existing platforms and technologies for the Indian market, according to Autocar India.

JSW Combat expected to debut before Diwali 2026 The JSW Combat will be the first passenger vehicle sold by JSW Motors in India. The five-seater SUV is expected to be modified to suit the Indian driving conditions.

The company is targeting a festive season launch, with bookings likely to open closer to the market debut.

According to the latest reports, the Combat is expected to cost between ₹15 lakh and ₹50 lakh, but the company has not officially revealed the exact price, variants, or specifications.

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15 new-energy vehicles planned The Combat will be followed by 14 other models in JSW Motors' product plan for the next four years. The portfolio is expected to include battery-electric vehicles, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and range-extender EVs.

JSW Motors has hinted that its upcoming cars may command prices of ₹10 lakh or more, or exceed ₹30 lakh.

Chery partnership to support faster launches JSW Motors is banking on partnerships globally to drive product development. Its joint development with Chery provides it with existing vehicle platforms and powertrain technologies.

The company has also done some testing of the Jaecoo J5 and iCaur V23 in India. The model is under evaluation as part of its overall product and technology strategy.

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Production planned in Maharashtra JSW Motors will be producing its next product at a new greenfield unit in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The plant's initial production capacity is around 5 lakh vehicles per annum. The company aims to localize its production to 80% by increasing domestic production.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.