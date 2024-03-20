JSW Group and MG Motor showcase all-electric Cyberster: Details on looks, range and more
JSW Group and MG Motor India introduce the MG Cyberster, an all-electric convertible roadster, promising exhilarating performance and cutting-edge technology to the Indian market.
In a significant stride towards electrifying the automotive landscape in India, the JSW Group, in collaboration with MG Motor India, introduced the striking MG Cyberster, an all-electric convertible roadster, to the Indian market. This unveiling marks a pivotal moment in the country's automotive evolution, as the Cyberster promises exhilarating performance coupled with cutting-edge technology.