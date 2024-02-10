 JSW Group announces $4.82 billion investment in Odisha for Electric Vehicle venture | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ Auto News / JSW Group announces $4.82 billion investment in Odisha for Electric Vehicle venture
Back Back

JSW Group announces $4.82 billion investment in Odisha for Electric Vehicle venture

 Livemint

JSW Group plans to invest $4.82 billion in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing sector in Odisha, India, as part of an initiative to promote green mobility and develop the EV ecosystem.

For representation purposes onlyPremium
For representation purposes only

JSW Group, a prominent Indian conglomerate, is set to make significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing sector with a massive investment of 400 billion rupees ($4.82 billion) in the eastern state of Odisha.

In a joint statement released on Saturday, the conglomerate and the state government formalized their collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of an Integrated electric vehicles and EV Battery Manufacturing Project. This ambitious initiative will unfold across two cities in Odisha.

JSW Group, known for its diverse portfolio spanning cement to energy, had earlier forged a joint venture with China's SAIC Motor in November. The collaboration is strategically focused on promoting green mobility and fostering the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem in India.

The phased projects planned by JSW Group in Odisha are expected to position the conglomerate as a formidable player in India's burgeoning EV market, competing both domestically and internationally. While electric vehicles constituted a modest 2% of India's car sales last year, the government has set an ambitious target of achieving a 30% share in the market by 2023.

Tata Motors currently dominates the EV market in India, but JSW Group's entry into the sector reflects a growing momentum toward sustainable and electric transportation in the country. As the government encourages such initiatives through policies and incentives, JSW Group's substantial investment underscores the evolving landscape of India's automotive industry. The collaboration between the conglomerate and the Odisha state government signals a collective effort to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles on a broader scale.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 10 Feb 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹7,759.90.29%
Hero Motocorp
₹4,809.952.05%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹1,687.4-2.4%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹10,749.6-0.56%
Tata Motors
₹924.45-1.03%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App