JSW Group announces $4.82 billion investment in Odisha for Electric Vehicle venture
JSW Group plans to invest $4.82 billion in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing sector in Odisha, India, as part of an initiative to promote green mobility and develop the EV ecosystem.
JSW Group, a prominent Indian conglomerate, is set to make significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing sector with a massive investment of 400 billion rupees ($4.82 billion) in the eastern state of Odisha.
