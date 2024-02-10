JSW Group, a prominent Indian conglomerate, is set to make significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing sector with a massive investment of 400 billion rupees ($4.82 billion) in the eastern state of Odisha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a joint statement released on Saturday, the conglomerate and the state government formalized their collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of an Integrated electric vehicles and EV Battery Manufacturing Project. This ambitious initiative will unfold across two cities in Odisha.

JSW Group, known for its diverse portfolio spanning cement to energy, had earlier forged a joint venture with China's SAIC Motor in November. The collaboration is strategically focused on promoting green mobility and fostering the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem in India.

The phased projects planned by JSW Group in Odisha are expected to position the conglomerate as a formidable player in India's burgeoning EV market, competing both domestically and internationally. While electric vehicles constituted a modest 2% of India's car sales last year, the government has set an ambitious target of achieving a 30% share in the market by 2023.

Tata Motors currently dominates the EV market in India, but JSW Group's entry into the sector reflects a growing momentum toward sustainable and electric transportation in the country. As the government encourages such initiatives through policies and incentives, JSW Group's substantial investment underscores the evolving landscape of India's automotive industry. The collaboration between the conglomerate and the Odisha state government signals a collective effort to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles on a broader scale.

(With inputs from Reuters)

