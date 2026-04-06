Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has infused about ₹2,600 crore into its automobile subsidiary, JSW Green Mobility, since its inception—signalling a serious push into India’s passenger and commercial vehicle market as it gears up for a FY27 debut.
JSW Group pumps ₹2600 crore in auto business ahead of launch in FY27
SummaryJSW Group has infused about ₹2,600 crore into JSW Green Mobility as billionaire Sajjan Jindal pushes into India’s auto sector. The company plans to launch its first passenger vehicle in FY27, focusing on EV and hybrid technologies while building manufacturing, partnerships and a dealership network.
Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has infused about ₹2,600 crore into its automobile subsidiary, JSW Green Mobility, since its inception—signalling a serious push into India’s passenger and commercial vehicle market as it gears up for a FY27 debut.
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