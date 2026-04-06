JSW Group pumps ₹2600 crore in auto business ahead of launch in FY27

NEW DELHI : Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has infused about ₹2,600 crore into its automobile subsidiary, JSW Green Mobility, since its inception—signalling a serious push into India’s passenger and commercial vehicle market as it gears up for a FY27 debut.
NEW DELHI : Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has infused about ₹2,600 crore into its automobile subsidiary, JSW Green Mobility, since its inception—signalling a serious push into India’s passenger and commercial vehicle market as it gears up for a FY27 debut.
Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is targeting the October–December quarter of financial year 2027 to launch its first passenger vehicle, after infusing about ₹2,600 crore into its automobile subsidiary, JSW Green Mobility, since inception.
Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is targeting the October–December quarter of financial year 2027 to launch its first passenger vehicle, after infusing about ₹2,600 crore into its automobile subsidiary, JSW Green Mobility, since inception.
According to Mint’s review of multiple filings with the ministry of corporate affairs, the capital was deployed primarily toward setting up plant operations for passenger and commercial vehicle businesses in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, alongside general corporate purposes and debt repayment.
With interests spanning steel, energy and paints, JSW’s move marks its most decisive diversification yet—and places it alongside Tata Group and Mahindra as the third major Indian business house entering the automobile sector.
While the automobile subsidiary was incorporated in 2023, filings show it did not receive meaningful financial support from group firms until December 2024—when chairman Sajjan Jindal publicly declared JSW’s intent to build its own automobile brand.
Funding from group companies accelerated sharply after that announcement.
Queries sent to JSW Group remained unanswered.
Brand ambition
“Our idea is not to be an outpost of a Chinese company to sell products in India,” Jindal told the Financial Times in December 2024. “We want to manufacture the products in India, value-add in India, and sell them in India.”
The company is scheduled to launch its first car in the October–December quarter of financial year 2027. The launch timeline for its commercial vehicles remains unclear.
To be sure, investments into JSW Green Mobility are separate from the conglomerate’s investment in JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture with China-based SAIC.
Clean focus
JSW’s foray will centre on clean fuel technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids. The timing is significant: India’s electric vehicle market has crossed 198,000 units, registering 84% growth.
Experts say the group is likely to front-load investments to build a full-fledged ecosystem rather than scale gradually.
"Investments in the automobile industry are inherently long term and increasingly ecosystem-driven. The companies that have struggled in India— and there have been many— tried to build the car business first and bolt on the ecosystem later. That approach doesn't work. You need products, manufacturing, localisation, batteries, charging, software, retail and service moving together from day one," Vinay Piparsania, founder at MillenStrat Advisory and Research said.
“Building an automotive brand no longer has to take 10–20 years— but only if capital, technology and ecosystem are committed together upfront, not sequenced. JSW has the financial depth, industrial capability and the execution bandwidth to compress that journey in a way most new entrants simply cannot. What makes their position particularly interesting is that they carry none of the legacy investment or ICE mindset that constrains every established player in this market.”
To be sure, investments into JSW Green Mobility are separate from the conglomerate’s investment in JSW MG Motor India which is a joint venture with China-based SAIC.
JSW’s automobile business is housed under JSW Green Mobility, which operates through two subsidiaries:
- JSW Motors – Passenger vehicle business
- JSW Greentech – Commercial vehicle business
JSW Green Mobility is owned by Echelon Multiventures Private Ltd, a Sajjan Jindal family trust-backed firm.
While JSW Motors is finalizing its model lineup, JSW Greentech has already secured approval from testing agency ARAI for its electric bus.
Leadership team
Over the past two years, both the companies have also put in place their leadership teams which will drive the strategy. While JSW Greentech’s efforts are being led by chief executive Sumit Mittal, Ranjan Nayak is driving the strategy as chief executive at JSW Motors.
The group is also inking partnerships with global firms to power its automobile business, ranging from digital partnerships for vehicles to technology platforms.
“[For] JSW Motors, we are bringing the best technologies from all over the world, not only China, [but] Germany, the UK, everywhere; we are trying to work with the best technologies," Sajjan Jindal said speaking on the sidelines of the World Hindu Economic Forum in December.
In March, JSW Motors announced collaboration with France-based Dassault Systemes for digital developments of its vehicle lineup in the country. Moreover, the passenger vehicle company is also in the middle of building its dealership network in the country for which it has invited applications.