Billionaire Sajjan Jindal is expanding the ambit of the JSW Group’s automotive business to add components for electric and hybrid vehicles to its kitty. The group has already made significant investments in electric vehicles (EVs)—both passenger and commercial—and an EV battery business.

The group’s components business—JSW AutoComp—was created by renaming JSW NxGen Charge Ltd, an EV charging infrastructure company that was established in August last year.

The final regulatory filing to complete the conversion of the company from a charging industry player to auto components was done in June, according to filings made with the ministry of corporate affairs.

The move followed approval fromshareholders of JSW NxGen Charge Ltd during an extraordinary general meeting in May. A resolution to both change the name of the company and its agenda to enter the auto component sector was approved by shareholders,the filings showed.

The group’s move to join the country’s booming $111-billion auto components industry, along with its presence in steel manufacturing through JSW Steel, would give Jindal’s conglomerate a vertically integrated play in the automotive sector, something which only the Tatas currently have through Tata Motors and Tata AutoComp, and their steel company Tata Steel.

Industry observers suggest that the company can unlock synergies from the steel business, a key raw material for automobiles.

“For JSW Group, it can look to leverage its position in the steel business and work across the end to end supply chain and to increase their presence in automobile components," Puneet Gupta, director at S&P Global Mobility, said. “The components can support its captive automobile business and also the joint venture."

The joint venture referred to is JSW MG Motor, a partnership between JSW Group and SAIC Motor of China. Separately, JSW Group has three other privately held bus and auto companies—JSW Green Mobility and its subsidiaries JSW Motors (to manufacture electric and hybrid passenger cars) and JSW Greentech (for commercial vehiclessuch as buses and trucks).

The company has not officially acknowledged the move into auto components so far, with officials keeping mum. The group declined to comment on queries sent byMint.

The 65-year-old chairman of the conglomerate Sajjan Jindal has previously asserted that JSW wants to build a fully localised play.

“Our idea is not to be an outpost of a Chinese company to sell products in India," Jindal said in an interview with Financial Times. “We want to manufacture the products in India, value-add in India, and sell in India."

The Jindal-led conglomerate’s quiet moves in the component space come at a time when it is pumping in money into the automotive business through which it plans to sell cars, buses and trucks.

In July, JSW Green Mobility, the holding company of its passenger and commercial vehicle business, saw a $115 million infusion from Jindal’s wholly owned firm JSW Projects.

The group is also leading efforts to bring in $300 million into MG Motor and is scheduled to hold talks with SAIC in September to finalise the timeline of this investment. According to a person aware of the matter, the group is in talks with more than a dozen investors.

The new component business is held by an investment vehicle—Echelon Multiventures Pvt. Ltd—backed by Sajjan Jindal’s family trust and shares key officials with JSW Green Mobility. JSW Green Mobility, too, is backed by the same investment vehicle.

Sumit Mittal, Ranjan Kumar Nayak and Bhushan Prasad are the three directors at JSW AutoComp. While Nayak and Prasad have been with the company since last year, Mittal was appointed as director in June this year, just after the company changed its strategy to get into the auto-component industry.

Nayak heads the passenger vehicle business JSW Motors Ltd, while Mittal is the head of the commercial vehicle business JSW Greentech Ltd.

According to the person cited earlier, who spoke on condition of anonymity, JSW will look to launch its first commercial and passenger vehicle in the next financial year, with four models under consideration.

Meanwhile, MG Motor has managed to spring to the second position in the EV space—behind only Tata Motors—with nearly 12,000 units sold in the first quarter of FY25-26.