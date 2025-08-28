First EVs, now components: How JSW Group is building an entire electric vehicle ecosystem
Industry observers suggest that the company can unlock synergies from the steel business, a key raw material for automobiles.
Billionaire Sajjan Jindal is expanding the ambit of the JSW Group’s automotive business to add components for electric and hybrid vehicles to its kitty. The group has already made significant investments in electric vehicles (EVs)—both passenger and commercial—and an EV battery business.