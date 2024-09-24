Sajjan Jindal's JSW is moving its mega EV bet to Maharashtra

New Delhi: The JSW Group has decided to shift its proposed ₹40,000 crore electric vehicle (EV) and battery project from Odisha to Maharashtra, seven months after signing an agreement with the then Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal government in the state.

The Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate is now considering Aurangabad and Nagpur for its EV and related projects, three persons with direct knowledge of the plans said. The change in plans comes after a change of political guard in the eastern state.

MoU signed in February

In February, the JSW Group had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government to establish EV and battery plants in Cuttack and Paradip. Its manufacturing plans spanned electric vehicles, a 50 GWh battery plant, electric powertrains, a lithium refinery and related manufacturing units.

An email sent to the JSW Group seeking comment on relocating the project remained unanswered.

The western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra have been competing to attract big-ticket investments in red-hot sectors such as semiconductors and electric vehicles.

In August, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s office announced several key projects for the state, including a ₹25,000 crore lithium battery project by JSW Energy PSP Eleven Ltd in Nagpur that will generate over 5,000 jobs. JSW Green Mobility Ltd is also investing ₹27,200 crore in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier called Aurangabad) to build the state’s first large-scale electric and hybrid vehicle factory, projected to create over 5,200 jobs and produce 500,000 electric passenger cars and 100,000 commercial vehicles annually.

On 15 September, Mint reported, citing sources, that Tata Electronics intends to set up two more semiconductor fabs in Dholera, Gujarat as part of its long-term plan to build chips locally and cater to global demand. While Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (PSMC) is the partner for the ₹91,000-crore first phase at Dholera, the group will take a call on the timing of the second and third fabs, and whether to go with PSMC or look at alternatives.

Eye on Chinese tech

JSW is also exploring technology transfer partnerships with a Chinese cell technology provider to further its EV ambitions, Mint had reported in May. The company is aiming to bolster its EV supply chain as JSW Steel, its flagship firm, is already supplying steel for MG Motor India’s electric vehicles.

Big manufacturers seek political stability and certainty while rolling out large projects. In 2008, the Tata group had shifted its planned factory to build the Tata Nano from West Bengal to Gujarat after a violent agitation against land acquisition.

Maharashtra has also attracted other major EV investments, including Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s ₹12,000 crore project in Pune and Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s ₹21,273 crore electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, expected to create 12,000 jobs. These projects, according to the state government, will foster technological innovation, build a strong local supply chain, and benefit micro, small, and medium enterprises, while significantly contributing to climate change mitigation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Ties with MG Motor

Separately, JSW Group is strengthening its partnership with MG Motor India, with several new initiatives aimed at enhancing the automaker's presence in the Indian car market. One key development is the introduction of a battery rental model, allowing customers to rent batteries for their MG electric vehicles, reducing upfront costs and making EV ownership more affordable.

Additionally, JSW and MG Motor India are launching a premium sales network, MG JSW Select, offering exclusive sales, service, and support for MG’s electric vehicles. This dealership model will provide customers with a seamless and premium ownership experience for a new line-up of high-end cars from China's SAIC Motors' global portfolio.