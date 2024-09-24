Also read | JSW woos a Chinese tech partner for its lithium-ion cell project

On 15 September, Mint reported, citing sources, that Tata Electronics intends to set up two more semiconductor fabs in Dholera, Gujarat as part of its long-term plan to build chips locally and cater to global demand. While Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (PSMC) is the partner for the ₹91,000-crore first phase at Dholera, the group will take a call on the timing of the second and third fabs, and whether to go with PSMC or look at alternatives.