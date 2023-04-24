JSW eyes a chunk of MG Motor India

JSW eyes a chunk of MG Motor India3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:10 AM IST
After MG Motor India failed to secure funds from jittery financial investors uncertain about the company’s profitability roadmap, the cloud of income tax investigations, and its Chinese parentage, MG began scouting for a strategic investor, and talks with JSW began nearly three months ago
MG Motor India, the local arm of SAIC-owned automaker Morris Garages, is in advanced talks to sell close to a 15% stake to Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, with a roadmap to list the company on Indian exchanges via an initial public offering, people familiar with the discussions said.
