JSW eyes a chunk of MG Motor India

MG Motor India, the local arm of SAIC-owned automaker Morris Garages, is in advanced talks to sell close to a 15% stake to Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, with a roadmap to list the company on Indian exchanges via an initial public offering, people familiar with the discussions said.

The deal is likely to be closed in a month’s time, the people said, requesting anonymity. After MG Motor India failed to secure funds from jittery financial investors uncertain about the company’s profitability roadmap, the cloud of income tax investigations, and its Chinese parentage, MG began scouting for a strategic investor, and talks with JSW began nearly three months ago, one of the people said on condition of anonymity. “JSW wanted to venture into the automotive industry with electric vehicles but developed cold feet when they saw the uncertainties in the market in 2019. Now when they have the funds, and there is a clear cadence building up towards higher EV adoption in this space, and India becomes a large auto market, they want to venture into auto again," the person cited above said.

“JSW will want to see a defined path to IPO as well so it can recoup its investment or increase its stake in MG in phases by pumping in more investment till it can get a controlling stake. The deal is on the verge of closure with both the sides bargaining hard on valuation", the person added.

Spokespeople for JSW and MG Motor India declined to comment on the story. The story that a deal is in the works between MG Motor India and JSW was first reported by Autocar Professional.

“MG Motor India had initially sought a valuation as high as $10 billion for the business, but it may have to settle for significantly less in light of current market dynamics, as well as its urgent need to raise funds to keep the business on the growth path, as incremental borrowings become untenable. MG Motor India has been unable to secure clearances to secure fresh funds infusion from China’s state-owned automaker SAIC Motor," a senior industry executive close to the development said.

“It is becoming hard for the company to secure funds from a banking institution because of their Chinese credentials and the fact they’re not profitable yet. They need the infusion of cash and are willing to part with equity", he added.

MG Motor India is aiming to become profitable in the FY24 after achieving cash flow breakeven in March, Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director of the company, told Mint in an interview.

The company is seeking fresh financing to establish a second factory in India and support growth. It is also looking to increase its annual production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, to 120,000 units by next year and is targeting sales of over 80,000 units this year.

Chaba hopes the yet-to-be-launched Comet EV, the smallest electric car in India, will strike monthly volumes of 3,000 units, more than triple the sales of its ZS EV SUV.