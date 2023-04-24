JSW eyes a chunk of MG Motor India

The deal is likely to be closed in a month’s time, the people said, requesting anonymity. After MG Motor India failed to secure funds from jittery financial investors uncertain about the company’s profitability roadmap, the cloud of income tax investigations, and its Chinese parentage, MG began scouting for a strategic investor, and talks with JSW began nearly three months ago, one of the people said on condition of anonymity. “JSW wanted to venture into the automotive industry with electric vehicles but developed cold feet when they saw the uncertainties in the market in 2019. Now when they have the funds, and there is a clear cadence building up towards higher EV adoption in this space, and India becomes a large auto market, they want to venture into auto again," the person cited above said.

