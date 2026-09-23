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JSW launches AMPSTAR electric buses and trucks in India: Range, features, production plans

JSW Group has launched AMPSTAR, a new electric commercial vehicle brand focused on buses and trucks in India. The company will manufacture AMPSTAR EVs at its 90-acre Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility, with an annual capacity of 15,000 units.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published23 Sep 2026, 10:23 AM IST
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JSW Group has launched AMPSTAR.
JSW Group has launched AMPSTAR.(JSW)
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JSW Group on Tuesday entered India’s electric commercial vehicle market with the launch of AMPSTAR, a new brand under JSW Greentech. The company said it will manufacture and sell electric buses and electric trucks from its 90-acre facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The brand will offer vehicles from power outputs ranging from 150 kW to 500 kW, along with flexible ownership options such as leasing, outright purchase and Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS).

AMPSTAR will provide an integrated commercial EV ecosystem, from vehicles to charging infrastructure, financing, operating services and after-sales support, the company said. JSW said the facility has an annual production capacity of 15,000 electric buses and trucks and is India's largest integrated EV manufacturing facility.

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AMPSTAR to offer electric buses and trucks

AMPSTAR's electric bus portfolio will include models ranging from 7 metres to 18 metres, designed for use in staff transport, city, intercity and school buses. The company's first model will be a 55-tonne electric tractor-trailer. It plans to subsequently expand the line-up with tippers, fixed-body trucks and dumpers.

JSW Greentech said it is developing its vehicles in-house for Indian operating conditions. The models will feature proprietary electric driveline software and control algorithms. They will also have a twin-cooling battery pack and a high-strength monocoque frame.

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Manufacturing plant to produce 15,000 EVs annually

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant will have an automated truck-cabin assembly line, an integrated battery ecosystem and a pre-treatment and electro-deposition (PT-ED) process for making buses. The plant will manufacture 10,000 electric buses and 5,000 electric trucks every year, JSW said.

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JSW Greentech was established in 2024. In February this year, the company had already obtained clearance from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for the JSW 12M 51+D AC SDX, its first electric bus, to be produced and commercialized, contingent on orders and relevant procurement processes.

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Parth Jindal explains push into electric trucks and buses

Speaking at the launch, Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, said the company wanted a dedicated brand of electric trucks and buses to support the transition to electric mobility. He told ANI that trucks and buses account for 40% of India's diesel consumption and that AMPSTAR was being launched with two products. He also said the construction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar factory had begun.

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In a statement, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Group, said the company's entry into the market was driven by a broader objective to help reduce India's oil imports and boost the country's manufacturing capabilities.

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AMPSTAR is a combination of the word 'amp' (which stands for the ampere) and 'star', which JSW says is short for aspiration, leadership and progress. The brand will be under the banner "All In, All Electric".

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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