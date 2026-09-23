JSW launches AMPSTAR electric buses and trucks in India: Range, features, production plans

JSW Group on Tuesday entered India’s electric commercial vehicle market with the launch of AMPSTAR, a new brand under JSW Greentech. The company said it will manufacture and sell electric buses and electric trucks from its 90-acre facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The brand will offer vehicles from power outputs ranging from 150 kW to 500 kW, along with flexible ownership options such as leasing, outright purchase and Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS).

AMPSTAR will provide an integrated commercial EV ecosystem, from vehicles to charging infrastructure, financing, operating services and after-sales support, the company said. JSW said the facility has an annual production capacity of 15,000 electric buses and trucks and is India's largest integrated EV manufacturing facility.

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AMPSTAR to offer electric buses and trucks AMPSTAR's electric bus portfolio will include models ranging from 7 metres to 18 metres, designed for use in staff transport, city, intercity and school buses. The company's first model will be a 55-tonne electric tractor-trailer. It plans to subsequently expand the line-up with tippers, fixed-body trucks and dumpers.

JSW Greentech said it is developing its vehicles in-house for Indian operating conditions. The models will feature proprietary electric driveline software and control algorithms. They will also have a twin-cooling battery pack and a high-strength monocoque frame.

Manufacturing plant to produce 15,000 EVs annually The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant will have an automated truck-cabin assembly line, an integrated battery ecosystem and a pre-treatment and electro-deposition (PT-ED) process for making buses. The plant will manufacture 10,000 electric buses and 5,000 electric trucks every year, JSW said.

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JSW Greentech was established in 2024. In February this year, the company had already obtained clearance from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for the JSW 12M 51+D AC SDX, its first electric bus, to be produced and commercialized, contingent on orders and relevant procurement processes.

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Parth Jindal explains push into electric trucks and buses Speaking at the launch, Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, said the company wanted a dedicated brand of electric trucks and buses to support the transition to electric mobility. He told ANI that trucks and buses account for 40% of India's diesel consumption and that AMPSTAR was being launched with two products. He also said the construction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar factory had begun.

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In a statement, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Group, said the company's entry into the market was driven by a broader objective to help reduce India's oil imports and boost the country's manufacturing capabilities.

AMPSTAR is a combination of the word 'amp' (which stands for the ampere) and 'star', which JSW says is short for aspiration, leadership and progress. The brand will be under the banner "All In, All Electric".

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.