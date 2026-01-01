JSW MG, M&M, Kia, Skoda drive strong growth in India’s 2025 vehicle sales: All you need to know

India’s automobile industry closed calendar year 2025 on a strong note, with major manufacturers reporting sales growth across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and electric models, driven by improving consumer demand and a broader product push.

JSW MG Motor sees steady growth, EV momentum builds JSW MG Motor India reported a 19% year-on-year rise in sales, delivering 70,554 vehicles in 2025 compared to the previous year. The company also recorded 6,500 wholesale units in December alone, underlining consistent demand across both internal combustion engine and electric vehicle offerings.

The brand’s premium retail channel, MG SELECT, posted a 38% month-on-month increase in wholesale volumes. MG also crossed a significant milestone, surpassing cumulative EV sales of one lakh units in India.

View full Image MG Motor India has launched the updated Hector in the Indian market, with prices beginning at ₹ 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). ( MG Motor )

Mahindra & Mahindra records higher volumes Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported strong growth across segments, with total automobile sales rising 25% year-on-year to 86,090 units in December 2025. Domestic passenger vehicle sales climbed 23% to 50,946 units, while commercial vehicle volumes grew 34% to 24,786 units.

The company said 2025 marked its best-ever performance in both the SUV and light commercial vehicle categories. In the farm equipment segment, total tractor sales rose to 31,859 units, up from 22,943 units a year earlier, while exports increased 78% to 1,649 units.

Kia India registers best-ever December Kia India recorded a more than two-fold jump in December sales, reaching 18,659 units compared with 8,957 units in the same month last year. The automaker said the performance marked its strongest December since entering the Indian market.

For the full calendar year 2025, Kia sold 2,80,286 vehicles, up 15% from 2024. The company attributed the growth to new product introductions, including the Carens Clavis range, portfolio optimisation across key models, and improved customer engagement.

Skoda Auto India delivers record year Skoda Auto India also closed 2025 on a high, reporting total sales of 72,665 units, more than double its 2024 tally of 35,166 units. The automaker described the performance as its strongest ever in India, coinciding with its 25th anniversary in the country.

Overall, the strong year-end performance across manufacturers highlights sustained demand, improving market sentiment, and growing acceptance of electric and premium vehicle offerings in India’s evolving automotive landscape.

Renault India sees strong H2 recovery Renault India recorded a notable turnaround in the second half of CY2025, supported by steady quarterly improvements and a sharp rise in December sales. The company posted an 18.2% year-on-year growth during H2, with the October–December quarter registering a solid 27.3% increase, signalling renewed momentum in the market.

December proved to be one of the brand’s strongest months of the year, with sales reaching 3,845 units, up 33.4% compared to the same period in 2024. The positive trend began in the third quarter, which marked a return to year-on-year growth, and gained further strength in Q4 as refreshed models and improved market traction boosted demand.