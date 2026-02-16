JSW MG Motor bets on a $400 million offensive for new products, capacity
Ayaan Kartik 4 min read 16 Feb 2026, 09:36 am IST
Carmaker to raise capacity to 300,000 units, launch four models in 2026 and localize aggressively, even as group firm JSW Motors prepares its own hybrid debut.
NEW DELHI : JSW MG Motor India Ltd will invest about $400 million over the next four years to nearly triple its manufacturing capacity and accelerate its electric and hybrid vehicle push, managing director and chief executive Anurag Mehrotra told Mint in an interview.
