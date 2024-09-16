JSW MG Motor India unveils plans for ’MG Select’ luxury brand, first cars coming in 2025

JSW MG Motor India announced the launch of luxury brand MG Select, set to debut in Q1 2025. The initiative aims to capture the growing premium car segment, focusing on electric and hybrid models while competing with established brands in India's luxury automobile market.

Updated16 Sep 2024, 03:59 PM IST
JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between India's JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor, announced plans on Monday to launch a high-end automobile brand named ‘MG Select’.
JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between India’s JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor, announced plans on Monday to launch a high-end automobile brand named ‘MG Select’.(REUTERS)

JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between India's JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor, announced plans on Monday to launch a high-end automobile brand named ‘MG Select’. The brand is expected to roll out its first luxury vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, with four models slated for release over the next two years.

In a company statement, JSW MG Motor India highlighted that this initiative is part of its strategic efforts to tap into the expanding premium car segment in the Indian market.

The joint venture, initially formed in December last year, sees JSW Group holding a 35 per cent stake in the company, while SAIC Motor, which owns the British brand MG Motor, holds the remaining share. MG Motor currently manufactures popular SUVs like the Hector and Gloster, along with electric models such as the compact Comet EV and the mid-sized ZS EV.

Despite a market share of just one per cent in the Indian passenger vehicle segment, where it competes with brands like Tata Motors, Kia, and Volkswagen, MG Motor is looking to strengthen its presence in the premium car space. SAIC Motor has previously faced challenges expanding in India due to governmental restrictions on Chinese investments.

While the company did not reveal the pricing strategy for its upcoming luxury vehicles, it confirmed that MG Select would focus on electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid models. The brand also plans to establish a network of showrooms across India to cater to its premium clientele.

Earlier this year, JSW Group, in partnership with MG Motor India, took a major step in advancing India's electric vehicle market by launching the sleek MG Cyberster, an all-electric convertible roadster. This debut represented a key milestone in the nation's automotive development, with the Cyberster offering thrilling performance and state-of-the-art technology.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 03:59 PM IST
