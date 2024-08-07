Platform to locate chargers for MG EV owners

New Delhi: JSW MG Motors on Tuesday introduced a platform to locate electric vehicle charging stations across the country, a move it hopes will reduce range anxiety among its electric car users. The company said it will partner charging service providers like Adani Total Energies, BPCL and Chargezone for the new platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"…With initiatives such as our unified charging platform, battery second-life project, EV education, and the MG-Jio ICP, we are empowering the industry as well as our customers with smarter, more sustainable choices," Gaurav Gupta, chief growth officer said in a statement. The platform, available in 11 languages, will be equipped with trip-planning features.

JSW MG Motors also announced other initiatives like a connectivity platform with Jio and an EV education platform.

India's upcoming FAME-III scheme is expected to support charging networks. FAME is short for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in India.

Also read | Made-in-India parts to fuel JSW-MG Motor alliance's India drive Additionally, officials at the heavy industries ministry are discussing a national charging policy. The ministry also continues to hold talks with key stakeholders, including the Prime Minister’s Office to chalk out a comprehensive action plan for a charging infrastructure, seeking feedback on whether they need to be installed along highways or in cities, the standards they need to follow, and the type of output required. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW MG Motors launched the platform, in addition to a series of EV innovations at DriEV.Bharat event. Other innovations include project REVIVE, focused on repurposing EV batteries, EVPEDIA, an EV educational platform, and MG-Jio ICP, a technology stack.

